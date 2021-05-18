Agra Police form team of 'Corona warriors' to implement strict lockdown

The Agra Police has formed a team of 'Corona warriors' to keep a strict vigil on black marketing of medical equipment, distribute medicines and food to the needy and to implement lockdown. A team of 50 Corona warriors, who were given white colour t-shirts, was formed on Monday at Hariparwat police station in the presence of authorities including SP Agra (City), Botre Rohan Pramod, Circle Officer, Hariparwat Deeksha Singh and others. The aim of the Corona warriors is to implement proper lockdown along with the police team, Inspector at Hariparwat police station, Arvind Kumar told PTI.

He said the volunteers will also help in providing food and medicines to the needy and keep an eye on those involved in the black marketing of medicines and medical equipment. Pramod said soon teams of Corona warriors would be formed in all police stations of the city for strict implementation of the lockdown and to help the needy. PTI Corr MA MA MA

