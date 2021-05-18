Left Menu

36 states, UTs lifted 31.80 LMT food grains so far under PMGKAY

All 36 states and union territories combinedly lifted 31.80 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of food grains from Food Corporation of India depots till May 17 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:24 IST
36 states, UTs lifted 31.80 LMT food grains so far under PMGKAY
Trucks carrying food grains.. Image Credit: ANI

All 36 states and union territories combinedly lifted 31.80 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of food grains from Food Corporation of India depots till May 17 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). While 15 states and UTs; Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura, have lifted 100 per cent May allocation, Lakshdeep lifted full allocation for both May and June, according to the Central government.

The Centre sensitised states and UTs to lift and distribute free food grains under PMGKAY in a time-bound manner. Under this scheme, additional food grains, free of cost, at Rs 5 kg per person per month to around 79.39 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) is being provided for a period of two months; May and June, the government said, adding that this allocation is in addition to regular NFSA allocation.

Earlier, the Centre had provided free food grains to NFSA beneficiaries under PMGKAY-I (April-June 2020) and PMGKAY-II (July-November 2020) under which 104 LMT wheat and 201 LMT rice, total 305 LMT foodgrains were successfully supplied by the FCI to the respective states/UTs government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.He was 98 and is survived by two sons.Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health condition...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Public comments invited on NYDA Board applicants

The public has been invited to submit comments on the candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as the National Youth Development Agency NYDA board members.The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and ...

Morocco's ambassador to Spain says some attitudes are unacceptable -Europa Press

Moroccos ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, told Europa Press before meeting Spains foreign minister over the Ceuta migrant crisis on Tuesday that some attitudes were unacceptable.Europa Press said it was a veiled reference to the hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021