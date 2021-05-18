Left Menu

Public comments invited on NYDA Board applicants

“The sub-committee invites the public and civil society to make comments on the candidates CVs. The closing date for comments from members of the public and civil society is 5 June 2021,” the co-chairpersons said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:02 IST
Public comments invited on NYDA Board applicants
The function of the Board is to manage the operational policy of the National Youth Development Agency and to exercise control over its powers and execution of its function. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The public has been invited to submit comments on the candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board members.

The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services have placed on the parliamentary website the Curricula Vitae (CVs) of candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as NYDA board members.

The two committees decided to restart the process of appointment of the NYDA Board members, after considering advice and legal opinion from the Office of the Speaker, and the recommendation from the National Assembly Programme Committee (NAPC) in February.

In a statement on Tuesday, Co-Chairpersons of the committee Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba and Maurencia Gillion said that approximately 1 000 applications were received after an advert in newspapers inviting aspirant board members to submit the applications.

The application process closed on 9 April 2021.

"The sub-committee invites the public and civil society to make comments on the candidates CVs. The closing date for comments from members of the public and civil society is 5 June 2021," the co-chairpersons said.

The appointed Board Members will hold office for a period of three years.

The function of the Board is to manage the operational policy of the National Youth Development Agency and to exercise control over its powers and execution of its function.

The CVs of the applicants can be accessed on the link https://tinyurl.com/pd5wzf25

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused 63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up ...

Bank of England tells banks to quantify climate risks

Banks and insurers are underestimating the potential impact of climate change on their business and should quantify risks from targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Tuesday. Ba...

Cyclone: Power disruption affects 46.41 lakh consumers in Maha

Cyclone Tauktae disrupted power supply to 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Tuesday.The electricity supply of 34.14 lakh consumers has been...

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdogs starkest warning yet to curb fos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021