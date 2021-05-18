Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh dispatches consignments of COVID material for two cities of J&K

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the community work undertaken by BJP Karyakartas and several voluntary agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:12 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh dispatches consignments of COVID material for two cities of J&K
Dr Jitendra Singh once again reiterated his call to all political parties to rise above differences and unitedly fight India’s war against COVID, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today dispatched separate consignments of COVID related material for the two capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar respectively, in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

While sending off the consignments carrying separate kits containing face masks, sanitisers and other accessories, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the earlier consignments of COVID related material arranged by him were sent to all the six districts of his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda. He said he had now sought to arrange similar consignments for other parts of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is not easily feasible to arrange very huge supplies from voluntary sources but he, with the cooperation of like-minded citizens, will try to reach out as far as possible to different areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Because of the lockdown conditions, he said, the transportation of the material and its further distribution in different parts is not an easy task, particularly in the wake of varied topography and difficult terrains of Jammu & Kashmir. However, with the help of colleagues and youth activists, he has undertaken the task of sending the COVID material, wherever he can.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that even though he is convalescing after an episode of COVID infection which required hospitalization, he is maintaining contact at different levels in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well as the North Eastern States. He said he has been regularly in touch with administration in different districts as well as the Medical authorities of all the Government Medical Colleges in both the regions of Jammu & Kashmir including the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura. He expressed satisfaction that as a positive outcome of nearly five days of consecutive daily deliberations, the COVID facilities at Government Medical College Jammu have been benefited and there is better coordination in the functioning.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the community work undertaken by BJP Karyakartas and several voluntary agencies. He appealed to the critics who find alleged faults that they should instead come forward to correct these faults if any.

Dr Jitendra Singh once again reiterated his call to all political parties to rise above differences and unitedly fight India's war against COVID, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said this is a calamity of the century and all of us are expected to strive together.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused 63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up ...

Bank of England tells banks to quantify climate risks

Banks and insurers are underestimating the potential impact of climate change on their business and should quantify risks from targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Tuesday. Ba...

Cyclone: Power disruption affects 46.41 lakh consumers in Maha

Cyclone Tauktae disrupted power supply to 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Tuesday.The electricity supply of 34.14 lakh consumers has been...

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdogs starkest warning yet to curb fos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021