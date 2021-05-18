Left Menu

Delhi, adjoining areas to get light to moderate intensity rain

Some places in Delhi besides its adjoining areas will d get light to moderate intensity rain and will witness gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km per hour on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Some places in Delhi besides its adjoining areas will d get light to moderate intensity rain and will witness gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km per hour on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi isolated places of Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Bhiwani, Jhajjar , Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Bawal, Rewari, Charkidadri, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bagpat, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Chandausi, Mathura, Raya, Agra, Hathras, Iglas (Uttar Pradesh) Viratnagar, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Rajgarh, Alwar, Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Bharatpur, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next two hours." IMD said in tweets. (ANI)

