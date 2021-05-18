Left Menu

Man beaten, killed by group of men in Nuh, police book 14 in the case

Asif Khan, a 27-year-old man, was killed and two others accompanying him were injured after they were attacked by a group while they were going to Nuh from Sohna on Sunday night. The incident had led to tension in Nuh.

ANI | Nuh (Haryana) | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:54 IST
Man beaten, killed by group of men in Nuh, police book 14 in the case
A visual of the clashes with the police on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asif Khan, a 27-year-old man, was killed and two others accompanying him were injured after they were attacked by a group while they were going to Nuh from Sohna on Sunday night. The incident had led to tension in Nuh. Police said they have filed a case against 14 people and four-five people have been taken into custody. They said that there was rivalry between two groups.

"We have been informed that a clash erupted in Khera Khalilpur village. Asif was killed. It's a matter of old enmity between two groups. A case filed against 14 people," Sudhir Taneja, DSP Headquarters, Nuh, said. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Police officials said that a team has been formed for further investigations and arrests and the situation was peaceful at present. Taeyab, a relative Asif Khan, told ANI that the deceased was 27 years old and used to work as a gym trainer.

"Three cars had blocked his car. He was accompanied by his cousin Rashid and another friend. They pulled the three of them out of the car and severely beat them. Then they took Asif in their car to Nangli and hammered his head with a rod. According to Rashid, 10-12 people were beating him, Asif and their friend that day. Rashid is very seriously injured" he said. Iliyas, another relative of Asif Khan, said that the deceased was returning from Sohna along with two others. He said incident led to tensions in the area and the body was found in Nangali, Sohna.

SP Nuh Narendra Bijarniya has been monitoring the situation in the village. Asif Khan's friends and relatives blocked Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Sunday night seeking arrest of those who had assaulted him. They also created a human barricade on a road near Rewasan village. The police later moved out the people from the road after mild use of force as they were pelted with stones.

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed said the family must get justice as soon as possible. "We will stand by the family until they get justice for Asif," he said. Haneef, an uncle of Asif Khab, urged people to maintain peace and let the law take its course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraines parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the countrys vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Ukraine is among the European countries most affect...

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdogs starkest warning yet to curb fos...

Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from cou...

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

More than 50 migrants have drowned or disappeared off the coast of Tunisia, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform, the Tunisian Defence Ministry said Tuesday. Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Zekri said that the boat car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021