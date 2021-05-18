Left Menu

Covaxin phase II/III clinical trials for 2-18 age group to begin in 10-12 days: Govt

Bharat Biotech is set to begin the phase II and III clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in children in the age group of 2 to 18 years in the next 10-12 days, informed VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:02 IST
Covaxin phase II/III clinical trials for 2-18 age group to begin in 10-12 days: Govt
VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech is set to begin the phase II and III clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in children in the age group of 2 to 18 years in the next 10-12 days, informed VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog on Tuesday. "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," Paul said during a press conference.

Covaxin received the DCGI nod to conduct clinical trials in children on May 11.The Niti Ayog official further stated that the anti-COVID drug '2DG' developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been granted permission for emergency use by the DCGI. He also mentioned that the anti-COVID drug will be examined by the COVID-19 National Task Force for adding it to the treatment protocol.

"We will examine the drug in COVID-19 National Task Force for adding it to the treatment protocol. DCGI has granted permission for emergency use," said Paul. Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the new COVID variant detected in Singapore is "deadly for children" and may bring in third wave of the disease in the country, Paul reassured that children will not get serious COVID-19 infection, adding that the situation is being closely monitored and reports referring to the variant are being examined.

"We are examining the report you are referring to about a particular variant. Regarding COVID-19 among children, it is being reassured that they do not get serious infection. We are keeping an eye on this," he said. Amid concerns of a third wave of COVID-19 in the country, which according to many health experts is likely to target children, the Delhi Chief Minister requested the Central government to immediately suspend air services with Singapore and to work out vaccination options for children on priority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's parliament dismisses health minister over COVID response

Ukraines parliament voted on Tuesday to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of the failures in the countrys vaccination campaign and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Ukraine is among the European countries most affect...

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdogs starkest warning yet to curb fos...

Greek island Corfu welcomes first cruise ship of new season

The Greek island of Corfu welcomed its first cruise ship of the new season on Tuesday, hoping much awaited tourists will help salvage losses incurred during 2020 due to the coronavirus. Corfu port authorities said some 600 tourists from cou...

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

More than 50 migrants have drowned or disappeared off the coast of Tunisia, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform, the Tunisian Defence Ministry said Tuesday. Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Zekri said that the boat car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021