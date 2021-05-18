Cyclone: Power disruption affects 46.41 lakh consumers in Maha

Cyclone Tauktae disrupted power supply to 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Tuesday.

The electricity supply of 34.14 lakh consumers has been successfully restored.

Thane district was the worst hit as the cyclone snapped the power supply of 7.85 lakh consumers, an official statement said.

Till (Tuesday) evening, supply of 5.50 lakh of the 7.85 lakh consumers was restored in Thane, it said.

In Raigad, 7.73 lakh consumers were affected by the power outage. Electricity supply of 5.10 lakh of these 7.73 lakh consumers was restored by evening, the statement added.

Similarly, the storm disrupted the power supply to 5.88 lakh consumers in Palghar, it said, adding the electricity supply of 2.44 lakh consumers was restored.

It said the power supply of 4.18 lakh consumers of the 5.45 lakh affected was restored in Ratnagiri district by evening.

In Sindhudurg, 3.66 lakh consumers faced power outage due to the cyclone and the electric supply for 67,166 of them was restored, as per the release.

It said the electricity supply of 4.08 lakh of the 4.36 lakh affected consumers from Satara was restored on Tuesday.

Similarly, the power supply of 1.3 lakh consumers of the affected 1.5 lakh has been restored in the Marathwada region.

In the Vidarbha region, 53,392 consumers faced a power cut. The electricity supply of around 50,000 affected consumers has been restored, the statement said.

On Monday, a total of 5,500 electricity poles fell, transmission cables got snapped, and feeders tripped due to heavy rains coupled with high-speed winds.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut earlier said 13,172 staffers are working tirelessly to restore the supply of the remaining consumers.

