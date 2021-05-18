Left Menu

Farmers block Union minister's convoy over Centre's new laws

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.

Tomar was on his way to the district hospital when a dozen farmers blocked his vehicle, an official said.

Tomar spoke to the farmers while being seated in his car, after which the group was removed by the police and the convoy moved ahead, he said.

One of the protesters, Anil Singh, claimed they had demanded time from the administration to meet Tomar but permission was denied.

Talking to reporters later, Tomar said 11 rounds of talks had been conducted with farm groups over the three new laws but some of those opposing them ''don't want to accept the interests of farmers, and we do not have a solution for this attitude''.

Some sections have been opposing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, claiming these are aimed at giving the corporates and private firms a stranglehold on the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

