Cyclone Tauktae: All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor rescued

All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor which had gone adrift under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae were successfully rescued and are safely ashore. The rescue mission is accomplished, informed the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:45 IST
Visuals of the rescue operation (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor which had gone adrift under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae were successfully rescued and are safely ashore. The rescue mission is accomplished, informed the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday. The Coast Guard helicopter Chetak operating from Coast Guard Air Station Daman rescued the crew from the stranded ship at sea off Satpati GAL Constructor. Another Chetak Helicopter operating from Coast Guard Air Enclave Goa winched up and rescued two distressed and stranded employees of Light House Authority from Vengrula Lighthouse, 38 Nautical miles North of Vasco.

According to ICG, the lighthouse had a total power failure and was badly damaged due to high-speed wind and rough weather conditions at sea. Meanwhile, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said all drifted vessels, except barge P305, were taken in control, and their crew is safe. Indian Navy and ONGC are actively engaged in rescuing the crew of vessel barge P305.

According to ICG sources, out of 261 people, 182 people have been rescued so far from the Cyclone Tauktae-hit Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai till evening. Rescue operations are still undergoing. Afcons Barge P305 vessel with 261 people sank in the Arabian Sea about 60 km away from Mumbai on Monday under impact of Cyclone Tauktae. (ANI)

