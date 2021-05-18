Colonial Pipeline shipment scheduling hit by network issues

Colonial Pipeline's is having network issues preventing shippers from planning upcoming shipments of fuel, the company said on Tuesday, just after the system reopened after a week-long ransomware attack.

Last week's closure of the 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast. Colonial has been using its shipper nomination system to schedule batches of fuel deliveries to bring flows back to normal. A prolonged outage could prevent shippers from scheduling deliveries - once again hampering fuel delivery across the U.S. southeast and east coasts.

Despite the nomination issues, market sources familiar with the matter said barrels currently in the line are continuing to flow. (Reporting By Laura Sanicola, Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault, Editing by Franklin Paul, Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

