Saudi Aramco to co-lead report on cyber resilience in oil industry

Saudi Aramco to co-lead report on cyber resilience in oil industryReuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:55 IST
Saudi Aramco is co-leading a report on cyber resilience in the oil and gas industry with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Siemens Energy , the Saudi Arabian state oil giant wrote on Twitter.
Aramco added that the report is "a collaboration involving 40 major industry players to shape the future of cyber security in the oil and gas industry".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
