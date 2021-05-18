Left Menu

Prahlad Singh Patel delivers keynote address at Museum Day program

The theme for International Museum Day 2021 is ‘The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:08 IST
Highlighting the importance of Culture, Sh Patel said that Culture is a true reflection of the development and level of civilisation of a country. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfCultureGoI)

International Museum Day falls on 18 May every year. The objective of International Museum Day, as declared by the International Council of Museums(ICOM), is to raise awareness about the fact that, "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples."

On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture (MoC), Government of India organised a series of panel discussions to reflect upon the reimagined priorities of the culture sector especially in the context of the worldwide Covid pandemic, and the role of museums therein.

The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel delivered the keynote address at one such virtual program of the Ministry of Culture on International Museum Day 2021 today.

Highlighting the importance of Culture, Sh Patel said that Culture is a true reflection of the development and level of civilisation of a country. India is a storehouse of archaeological treasures and its cultural richness is world-famous. However, what we may have lacked, is excellence in showcasing our boundless culture in the manner it is done abroad. Museums play a pivotal role in showcasing our culture in different ways that interest people. We must create more cultural spaces for exhibiting our cultural wealth to bring it to the masses, which is also a dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Minister urged.

Sh Prahlad Singh Patel said that scientific documentation may not be available for many of our traditions and knowledge which have been carried forward through 'Shruti' and 'Smriti'. This is another challenge faced by our historians and conservationists. " We have to present the correct history and facts and museums can contribute to it in a big way", the Minister added. The Minister expressed his gratitude to those who have contributed to the museum development movement and continue to do so, thereby bringing the richness of our culture to the masses.

Two-panel discussions were organised at today's programme with the following themes:

i)Re-imagining Museum & Culture Study Programs to Create New Pathways to the Future, and

ii) The many Shades of Online Interaction & Engagement and What it Means for Museums. Experts from various fields like culture, museology, educationists in the field of Cultural Business Program, anthropology, heritage among others participated in the panel discussions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

