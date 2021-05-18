Left Menu

Colonial Pipeline hit by network outage just days after hack shutdown

A prolonged network outage could prevent shippers from adding to or making changes to deliveries - which would hamper delivery across the U.S. southeast and east coasts just after the line reopened. After the ransomware attack forced Colonial to shut its entire network, thousands of gas stations across the U.S. southeast ran out of fuel.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:26 IST
Colonial Pipeline hit by network outage just days after hack shutdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Colonial Pipeline is having network issues preventing shippers from planning upcoming shipments of fuel, the company said on Tuesday, just after the nation's biggest fuel pipeline reopened after a week-long ransomware attack. The disruption was caused by efforts by the company to harden its system as it restores service following the cyberattack, Colonial said, and not the result of a reinfection of its network. It did not say when the issue would be fixed, but said it was still delivering products scheduled by shippers.

Last week's closure of the 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast. Colonial has been using its shipper nomination system to schedule batches of fuel deliveries to bring flows back to normal. A prolonged network outage could prevent shippers from adding to or making changes to deliveries - which would hamper delivery across the U.S. southeast and east coasts just after the line reopened.

After the ransomware attack forced Colonial to shut its entire network, thousands of gas stations across the U.S. southeast ran out of fuel. Motorists fearing prolonged shortages raced to fill up their cars. Colonial's shipping nomination system is operated by a third party, privately-held Transport4, or T4, which handles similar logistics for other pipeline companies. T4 could not say when the issue would be fixed, and did not comment on whether its systems for other pipelines were affected.

As of Tuesday, more than 10,600 filling stations were still without fuel, according to tracking firm GasBuddy, down from more than 16,000 at the peak last week. In North Carolina, one of the hardest-hit states, gas outages dropped below 50% on Tuesday, GasBuddy said. South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia all also had outages below 50%.

About 70% of gas stations in Washington, D.C., were still without fuel, down from around 90% over the weekend. "The number of stations without gasoline is likely to drop under 10,000 today," said GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan on Tuesday. (Reporting By Stephanie Kelly, Laura Sanicola, Jessica Resnick-Ault and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Franklin Paul, Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the worlds highe...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...

Delhi govt endorses Health Min's revised guidelines on home isolation

The Delhi government has endorsed the revised guidelines on home isolation of mild, asymptomatic cases, recently issued by the Health Ministry, according to an official order.The order issued on Tuesday by the Health Department said it supe...

Leaders urge swift decision on allocation of IMF special drawing rights allocation to Africa - summit conclusions

African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders called for a quick decision to re-direct billions of dollars of reserves at the IMF to Africa to help finance African economies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, a French-led summit conclud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021