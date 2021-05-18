Left Menu

3 held for issuing fake COVID test reports in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly preparing fake COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:50 IST
The three accused in the case of preparing fake COVID test reports (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly preparing fake COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports. The accused named in the FIR - Jitender Sahu, Sunil Kumar, and Sunny Singh are employees of Dr Lal Chandani Lab, according to an official statement.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the accused had gone to the complainant's residence on April 21 to collect samples of six family members for which he was paid a sum of Rs 9,000. However, the complainant did not receive the report for the next four days. On April 28, the complainant got the reports but with the wrong date of sample collection.

On verification with the private lab named Dr Lal Chandani Lab in Punjabi Bagh, the reports were found to be fake, police said.One of the accused confessed to generating false COVID negative reports on the laptop for an amount of Rs 100-150.An FIR has been registered at the police station under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).One laptop, three mobile phones, and four fake bills have been seized from their possession. Further investigations are underway with an effort to trace the victims and other gang members involved, police said. (ANI)

