Cyclone Tauktae to move North-Northeastwards, weaken gradually in next few hours

Cyclone Tauktae will move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:55 IST
Graphic representation of Cyclone Tauktae (source: IMD). Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Tauktae will move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is now over the Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar.

According to IMD, Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over the gulf of Khambat and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next few hours. It is likely to reduce gradually thereafter. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at many places with heavy downpours at isolated places over the Gujarat region and adjoining Saurashtra, IMD said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed at least 13 people died due to accidents under the impact of the cyclone. Power supply has been disrupted in 5,951 villages in the state.As many as 69,429 power poles in the state have been damaged due to the cyclone, while 674 roads in Gujarat were temporarily closed due to falling trees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

