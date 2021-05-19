Left Menu

Lawmakers say AbbVie exploits U.S. patents to protect Humira profits, price hikes

"This investigation also revealed something even more distressing: drug companies are actively targeting the U.S. for price increases, while cutting prices in the rest of the world," Maloney said. AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testified about the high cost of bringing a drug to market.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:03 IST
Lawmakers say AbbVie exploits U.S. patents to protect Humira profits, price hikes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday accused the chief executive of AbbVie Inc of profiting from Americans by repeatedly raising U.S. prices on its widely-used Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug while cutting the price abroad. The increases should prompt Congress to pass a law allowing the Medicare federal health plan to negotiate prices with drug companies, said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee.

The committee issued a staff report that said AbbVie exploited the U.S. patent system to fend off competitors and increased the price of Humira to $77,000 for a year's supply, while the price of its cancer drug Imbruvica was raised to $181,529 per year. "This investigation also revealed something even more distressing: drug companies are actively targeting the U.S. for price increases, while cutting prices in the rest of the world," Maloney said.

AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testified about the high cost of bringing a drug to market. He did not directly address concerns about the company's use of patents, including allegations that it applied for more than 200 patents for Humira, known as a "patent thicket," so it could file multiple lawsuits against companies seeking to sell cheaper generic, or biosimilar, versions of the medicine. That angered Republican Clay Higgins, who pressed Gonzalez to explain the company's patent practices.

When Gonzalez attempted to defend the patents, Higgins cut him off. "They're frivolous," he said. "You have a right to make an honest profit but it's a question of whether or not it's an honest profit." Representative James Comer, the top Republican on the committee, also took aim at AbbVie's patent practices.

"While seeking hundreds of patents on a medication or vaccine is not illegal under our existing system, it can be anti-competitive and result in higher costs," he said. Democratic lawmakers were no happier. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz denounced the "greed" of drug companies while Katie Porter said: "You lie to policy makers when you tell us that R&D (research and development) justifies ... price increases."

Humira - the world's top-selling prescription medicine - is expected to have more than $20 billion in sales in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly slip; dollar touches lowest since late February

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Dow and SP 500 added to declines in late-day trading, while the Nasdaq briefly...

Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it would repeal the changes made by the Trump administration to an important law made to stop banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States administered COVID-19 vaccinations to around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 last week after regulators cleared Pfizer-BioNTech shots for use in that age group, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Roche...

Denmark to repatriate women, children from Syrian camps

Denmark said on Tuesday it will repatriate 22 Danish citizens, women and children from detention camps in northeastern Syria, where they are being held due to their association with Islamic State fighters. The decision marks a policy change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021