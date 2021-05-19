France's Macron wants deal on redirecting $100 bln in IMF reserves to Africa by October

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a summit on Africa financing in Paris had agreed to work towards convincing rich nations by October to reallocate $100 billion in IMF special drawing rights monetary reserves to African states.

Macron also said governments should look at how IMF gold reserves can be used to overcome some countries' reluctance to reallocate their SDRs to African countries.

