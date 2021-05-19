France's Macron wants deal on redirecting $100 bln in IMF reserves to Africa by October

France's Macron wants deal on redirecting $100 bln in IMF reserves to Africa by OctoberReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:04 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a summit on Africa financing in Paris had agreed to work towards convincing rich nations by October to reallocate $100 billion in IMF special drawing rights monetary reserves to African states.
Macron also said governments should look at how IMF gold reserves can be used to overcome some countries' reluctance to reallocate their SDRs to African countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- African
- French
- Paris
- Africa
ALSO READ
Ban of African stadiums puts World Cup qualifiers in doubt
Jaishankar holds talks with South African counterpart Pandor in UK
Jaishankar meets South African counterpart, discusses economic recovery
Southern African CSOs attend webinar on accountability in MDB-funded projects
Novavax vaccine shows 51% efficacy against South African variant, study finds