Saudi Arabia to invest $1 bln in support Africa's post-pandemic recovery in 2021

Saudi Arabia to invest $1 bln in support Africa's post-pandemic recovery in 2021Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:49 IST
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the kingdom will continue to support African countries to help their recovery following the COVID-19 blow to their economies, with investments and loans worth around $1 billion this year.
"Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion riyals, or around $1 billion, in developing countries in Africa this year," Prince Mohammed said in a televised speech to a debt relief conference in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
