Left Menu

Saudi to invest $1 bln to support Africa's post-pandemic recovery

He also said the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), had invested around $4 billion in the energy, mining, telecoms, food and other sectors in Africa and that it would continue to look for opportunities in other sectors in the continent. African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders met in Paris on Tuesday to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the pandemic and to discuss handling the continent's billions of dollars in debt.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-05-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 01:27 IST
Saudi to invest $1 bln to support Africa's post-pandemic recovery
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia will support African countries with investments and loans worth about $1 billion this year to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday.

"Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion riyals, or around $1 billion, in developing countries in Africa this year," Prince Mohammed said in a televised speech to a debt relief conference in Paris. He also said the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), had invested around $4 billion in the energy, mining, telecoms, food and other sectors in Africa and that it would continue to look for opportunities in other sectors in the continent.

African leaders and the heads of multilateral lenders met in Paris on Tuesday to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the pandemic and to discuss handling the continent's billions of dollars in debt. The summit brought together some 30 African and European heads of state, as well as the heads of global financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

"The impact of the pandemic on low-income African countries was severe, as it widened the financing gap needed to achieve development goals. It is important to continue joint international efforts to overcome this crisis," said the prince, known in the west by his initials MbS. Earlier during the conference, IMF member countries agreed to clear Sudan's arrears to the institution, removing a final hurdle to it obtaining wider relief on external debt of at least $50 billion.

Saudi Arabia, Sudan's third-largest creditor with about $4.6 billion in debt, has said it will press strongly for a broad agreement on debt, to help a country emerging from decades of sanctions and isolation under ousted former President Omar al-Bashir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Laporta plans to announce changes at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said changes are imminent at the club as they approach the end of a disappointing season. Barca can at best finish third in La Liga this term, having seen their former forward Luis Suarez fire Atletico M...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings

U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. ATT Inc shed 5.8, among the biggest percentage declin...

Two pistols, 11 bullets recovered in J-K's Poonch

Two pistols and eleven bullets were recovered during joint operation of Army and Jammu Kashmir police in Mahra village of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. While speaking to ANI, officials sources said that an operati...

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeoverHollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021