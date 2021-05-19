Left Menu

Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of Cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of Cyclone Tauktae as the cyclonic storm made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 02:46 IST
Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of Cyclone Tauktae
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of Cyclone Tauktae as the cyclonic storm made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier. In a tweet by the Maharashtra CMO in the evening, it read, "This morning CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani ji. They discussed the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on Maharashtra and Gujarat."

On May 17, Thackeray was closely monitoring the movement and the impact of the cyclone. "Vehicular movement is being restored after removing trees and electric poles that have fallen due to gusty winds. The CM also took stock of the damage to fishing boats. He also took stock of the interrupted Air and Rail services from the relevant departments", informed Thackeray's CMO. As Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy has rescued a total of 180 personnel so far from Barge P-305.

The Indian Naval Ships - Beas, Betwa and Teg - joined INS Kochi and Kolkata for undertaking Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for Barge P-305, which sank 35 nautical miles from Mumbai (in the Mumbai Offshore Development Area). A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "SAR has also been augmented with P8I and naval helicopters, who continue to undertake aerial search in the area. Since the commencement of the SAR from the evening of May 17, 180 survivors have been recovered so far."

Cyclone Tauktae will move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is now over the Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar.

According to IMD, Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over the gulf of Khambat and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next few hours.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Kolesnikov breaks 50m back world record, Peaty defends Euro title

Russias Kliment Kolesnikov broke his own 50m backstroke world record at the European swimming championships on Tuesday as Britains Olympic champion Adam Peaty took his fourth successive 100m breaststroke gold. Kolesnikov touched out in 23.8...

Senate Democrat proposes $52 billion for U.S. chips production, R&D

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday to approve 52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years.The emergency funding proposal wil...

4 killed in dust storm in Pakistan

At least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening, caused due to the influence of the cyclone system in southern Pakistans vicinity. The districts i...

Israel not requesting US military support in Gaza Operation

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Israel has not asked the US for any additional support for its operations against Palestinians amid the ongoing military conflict, the Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.They Israel h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021