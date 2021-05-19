Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with tech shares; dollar touches lowest since late February

World powers including the United States urged a truce in the conflict as Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.78%, to 34,060.66, the S&P 500 lost 35.46 points, or 0.85%, to 4,127.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.41 points, or 0.56%, to 13,303.64.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 03:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with tech shares; dollar touches lowest since late February
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late New York trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Nasdaq also reversed course to end the day lower, while the Dow and S&P 500 added to declines late in the session. The S&P 500 technology index was the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500.

Investors were anxious ahead of Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting. Rising inflationary pressure in the United States has been increasing investor speculation the Fed could possibly raise interest rates sooner than anticipated. While few market-watchers expect big surprises from the minutes, "the market is bracing for a transition," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "So there's a little bit of de-risking going on."

Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida on Monday pointed to the weak April jobs report as proof of lingering weakness in the economy. Telecommunications shares lost ground, while retailers mostly gained. Walmart Inc, the world's biggest retailer, raised its full-year earnings forecast. AT&T Inc added to declines from Monday, when it said it would cut its dividend payout ratio.

Concern over the Israel-Palestinian conflict added to investor unease, Krosby said. World powers including the United States urged a truce in the conflict as Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.78%, to 34,060.66, the S&P 500 lost 35.46 points, or 0.85%, to 4,127.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.41 points, or 0.56%, to 13,303.64. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.17% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04%.

Still, the dollar dipped for the fourth straight session on waning fears over the Fed's outlook. The progress of COVID-19 vaccine deployment and easing of measures to contain the pandemic have lifted higher-risk currencies that stand to benefit most from economic revival. The dollar index fell 0.437%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.2222.

Bitcoin dipped 1.9% to a more than three-month low, extending its slide after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk dampened enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency over the weekend. Nominal U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes up 0.9 basis point at 1.649%, below a spike above 1.75% reached in late March.

Investors are awaiting the release of the Fed minutes, but nothing significant is expected, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. "It's unlikely that we're going to get material changes out of the FOMC minutes," he said.

Oil prices settled lower. Media reports said the United States and Iran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country's nuclear weapons development, which would boost crude supply. Brent crude fell 1.1% to settle at $68.71, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.2% to $65.49. U.S. gold futures gained 0.03% to $1,867.80 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Kolesnikov breaks 50m back world record, Peaty defends Euro title

Russias Kliment Kolesnikov broke his own 50m backstroke world record at the European swimming championships on Tuesday as Britains Olympic champion Adam Peaty took his fourth successive 100m breaststroke gold. Kolesnikov touched out in 23.8...

Senate Democrat proposes $52 billion for U.S. chips production, R&D

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday to approve 52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years.The emergency funding proposal wil...

4 killed in dust storm in Pakistan

At least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening, caused due to the influence of the cyclone system in southern Pakistans vicinity. The districts i...

Israel not requesting US military support in Gaza Operation

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Israel has not asked the US for any additional support for its operations against Palestinians amid the ongoing military conflict, the Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.They Israel h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021