Left Menu

Odisha Govt forms Task Force for medical oxygen management

The Odisha Government on Tuesday constituted a Task Force for the management and provisioning medical oxygen in all the healthcare facilities in the State.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-05-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 03:38 IST
Odisha Govt forms Task Force for medical oxygen management
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 19 (ANI):The Odisha Government on Tuesday constituted a Task Force for the management and provisioning medical oxygen in all the healthcare facilities in the State. "The nine member Task Force headed by Principal Advisor to Chief Minister is authorised to take up short, medium and long steps regarding the management of medical Oxygen in State", informed an official release by the state government.

"The prevailing pandemic has brought to the fore the critical requirement of adequate production and stocking of medical oxygen at State Health Facilities for treatment of patients", Health and Family Welfare Department notification said. "The State Government according, highest priority on efficient management of oxygen resources in all its facets. The supply-chain logistics of Liquid oxygen and in-situ production Of LMO in decentralized locations pose complex issues of coordination with multiple stakeholders, assessment and adoption of technological alternatives, investment and implementation with tight timelines", read the release.

Task force to take up initiatives for increasing production and provisioning medical oxygen in the State and to engage with various stakeholders to improve the availability of cylinders and tankers for storage of medical oxygen and to enhance the oxygen refilling capacity in the State. Also, the Task force will ensure smooth logistics arrangements for the transport of medical oxygen.

The task force will also plan and implement in-situ production and distribution at Medical Oxygen in health facilities through piping systems and will ensure long term medical oxygen security in the State. Meanwhile, to tackle the second wave of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced to extend the lockdown in the state for two more weeks.

The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19 till 5 am of June 1. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays. The two-week lockdown enforced in Odisha on May 5 was set to end on May 19 but after holding discussions with health experts, the government has decided to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Kolesnikov breaks 50m back world record, Peaty defends Euro title

Russias Kliment Kolesnikov broke his own 50m backstroke world record at the European swimming championships on Tuesday as Britains Olympic champion Adam Peaty took his fourth successive 100m breaststroke gold. Kolesnikov touched out in 23.8...

Senate Democrat proposes $52 billion for U.S. chips production, R&D

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday to approve 52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years.The emergency funding proposal wil...

4 killed in dust storm in Pakistan

At least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening, caused due to the influence of the cyclone system in southern Pakistans vicinity. The districts i...

Israel not requesting US military support in Gaza Operation

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Israel has not asked the US for any additional support for its operations against Palestinians amid the ongoing military conflict, the Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.They Israel h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021