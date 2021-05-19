Left Menu

Delhi, adjoining areas receive rain as Cyclone Tauktae weakens

Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:26 IST
Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday. The rain brought down the temperature in the national capital to 23 degrees Celsius.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. "Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 0530 hours IST of the 19th May, 2021. It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a Well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Twitter.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. "Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sambhal, Amroha, Siyana, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Tundla, Etah, Kasganj, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Jajau, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the IMD informed through its official Twitter handle.

The meteorological department in another tweet informed, "Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of May 18, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours." "The remnant of the system is very likely to move north-eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during 19th & 20th May. Remnants of the above system and its interaction with the approaching Western Disturbance is likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during 19-20 May along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 19th May and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab on the same day," the IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office. Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier informed at least 13 people died due to accidents under the impact of the cyclone. As the cyclone Tauktae causes severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people. (ANI)

