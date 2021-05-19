Left Menu

Bihar: Panic in Muzaffarpur village after 36 deaths reported in 27 days

An atmosphere of fear and panic has gripped Muzzafarpur's Sakra block due to the death of 36 people in 27 days. While villagers expressed apprehension that the deaths could be due to COVID-19, the local administration has denied the claims.

ANI | Muzzafarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:51 IST
Bihar: Panic in Muzaffarpur village after 36 deaths reported in 27 days
Pramod Kumar Gupta, Sarpanch, Sakra Block, Muzzafarpur. Image Credit: ANI

An atmosphere of fear and panic has gripped Muzzafarpur's Sakra block due to the death of 36 people in 27 days. While villagers expressed apprehension that the deaths could be due to COVID-19, the local administration has denied the claims. The matter is being reported from Saramastapur Panchayat of Sakra block in the Muzzafarpur district, where most people have died only after symptoms like cough and fever. The streets of the village wear a deserted look as the people are afraid to step out from their houses.

Speaking to ANI a local villager on Tuesday said that a total of 36 people have died so far and in the coming days this number will increase because many are ill. He also claimed most people have died only after symptoms like cough, fever. Pramod Kumar Gupta, Sarpanch of Muzzafarpur's Sakra Block, said that some elderly people have died while the rest have died from cold, cough, fever. He said they have informed the district administration about the sudden increase in the death rate and asked to investigate the matter to know the reasons why it is happening.

"36 deaths in 27 days due to cough and cold. I had informed the Block Medical officer for testing but there were no kits. I then requested DM for kits & to find out the cause of deaths. Kits have been made available & testing being done," said Sarpanch, Sakra Block, Muzzafarpur. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar, Sakra PHC in-charge denied the claim and said that "not everyone has died due to coronavirus. Many people have died of other diseases."

A few days back, thousands of antigen kits, sanitisers and other items kept for black marketing were raided and seized by the police from a village in Sakra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firmenich Enters Strategic Partnership with Essential Labs, LLC, a Leading B2B E-Commerce Supplier of Fragrance Solutions

GENEVA, May 18, 2021 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Essential Labs, LLC, a leading B2B supplier of fragrance solutions supporting entrep...

UN launches response plan to ‘safeguard the well-being and dignity’ of Rohingya in Bangladesh

For the nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, 2021 marks the fourth year since their mass displacement from Myanmar, which was preceded by decades of influxes triggered by systematic discrimination and targeted violence.The 2021 J...

China-Nepal border row intensifies as border pillars go missing in Nepal's Daulkha district

China has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a comp...

Google lays out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown

Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday unveiled updates across many services, including Maps and Docs, as the company showcases its role in a world that has become more digitally connected during the pandemic. Googles search, video-conferencing an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021