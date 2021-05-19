Left Menu

Manipur: NSA invoked against journalist, activist over offensive social media posts on BJP leader's death

Manipur Police booked a journalist and another activist under the National Security Act (NSA) on Monday, over their "offensive" social media posts on the death of Manipur state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief S Tikendra Singh, who passed away due to Covid-19 infection last week.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:56 IST
Manipur: NSA invoked against journalist, activist over offensive social media posts on BJP leader's death
Advocate Victor, Counsel of Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Police booked a journalist and another activist under the National Security Act (NSA) on Monday, over their "offensive" social media posts on the death of Manipur state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief S Tikendra Singh, who passed away due to Covid-19 infection last week. Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam were arrested on May 13 (Thursday night) from their homes after the state BJP vice-president, Usham Deban, and general secretary P Premananda Meetei filed a complaint against them alleging the duo had posted offensive comments over the death of Saikhom Tikendra Singh on Facebook.

Manipur BJP chief S Tikendra Singh passed away on May 13 due to COVID-19. He was under treatment at Shija Hospital in Imphal. According to advocate Victor, counsel of both Wangkhem and Leichombam, "His (Wangkhem) post had offensive comments. Leichombam also posted a similar statement"

"FIR was lodged and they were arrested. They have been sent to police custody till May 17. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CMJ) court of Judge Y Somorjit Singh had granted them bail earlier on May 17, but before they could be released, the government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) on them," said advocate Victor. Talking about his further course of action in the case, he said, "We will file representation to the concerned authorities within a short period. After disposing of the representation, we'll come to know if we need to approach the High Court or not."

Speaking to ANI, Wangkhem's wife Ranjita said, "we live in an emotional society and the situation was not favourable for his comment, but charging him with NSA is not right." Notably, this is not the first time both accused are arrested. Earlier in 2018, NSA was invoked against Wangkhem after he had posted a video on Facebook critical of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leichombam was also charged with 'sedition' in July 2020. Leichombam, who is a vocal critic of the current BJP dispensation in Manipur, was arrested in 2018 for posting a video on Facebook that the police said amounted to "promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation". Leichombam is the convenor of a Manipur-based political party, People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance, which he had co-founded with activist Irom Sharmila in 2016 after she ended her 16-year-old fast for the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firmenich Enters Strategic Partnership with Essential Labs, LLC, a Leading B2B E-Commerce Supplier of Fragrance Solutions

GENEVA, May 18, 2021 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Essential Labs, LLC, a leading B2B supplier of fragrance solutions supporting entrep...

UN launches response plan to ‘safeguard the well-being and dignity’ of Rohingya in Bangladesh

For the nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, 2021 marks the fourth year since their mass displacement from Myanmar, which was preceded by decades of influxes triggered by systematic discrimination and targeted violence.The 2021 J...

China-Nepal border row intensifies as border pillars go missing in Nepal's Daulkha district

China has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a comp...

Google lays out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown

Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday unveiled updates across many services, including Maps and Docs, as the company showcases its role in a world that has become more digitally connected during the pandemic. Googles search, video-conferencing an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021