Left Menu

Female elephant found dead in TN

PTI | Erode | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:15 IST
Female elephant found dead in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year-old female elephant was found dead at Athani forest Range in the district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The forest department personnel were on regular patrol in the Thenburgur forest area under Athani Forest Range on Tuesday night when they found a pachyderm lying dead.

A veterinary doctor was summoned and an autopsy was conducted on the carcass of the elephant, following which it was declared that the animal died due to illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the Knives Out sequel.The One Night in Miami... star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the ...

Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me: Buttler

Englands swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Gangulys big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an incredible impact on him.The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a ...

Tennis-Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021