Left Menu

Sterlite Copper plant in TN resumes oxygen production

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:09 IST
Sterlite Copper plant in TN resumes oxygen production
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper resumed production of medical oxygen at its unit in Tamil Nadu, days after it faced a technical snag, leading to a halt in operation, the company said on Wednesday.

''We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified and have now restarted production,'' the company said in an update.

''The oxygen generated is being stored at our on-site facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the state government and concerned nodal officers.'' The company had roped in experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation to rectify the glitch.

Last week, the ISRO team had arrived and suggested some measures to fix the snag and resume oxygen production.

The facility at Tuticorin district began producing medical oxygen, on May 13, to meet the demand for the life- saving gas following a surge in COVID cases in the state.

The first set of oxygen tankers have been dispatched to the beneficiaries.

The Sterlite copper smelter plant was accorded approval by the then AIADMK government on April 26 at an all-party meeting to produce medical oxygen at its facility for a period of four months at the facility in Tuticorin.

The plant was sealed by the state government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against the company over environmental concerns, were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite stir in the southern district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL against Covaxin trial on 2-18 age group: HC seeks Centre's stand

A PIL to set aside the permission granted by the Drugs Controller General of India to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase IIIII clinical trial of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine on the 2-18 age group was heard on Wednesday by the Delhi Hig...

IOC reassures anxious Japan Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-...

Why PM not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? NCP

The NCP on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by cyclonic storm Tauktae, even as he was conducting an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected parts of neighbouring Gujarat and Di...

Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021