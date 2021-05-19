Left Menu

Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.73 per cent

The Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate has increased and stood at 1.73 per cent, informed the Uttarakhand Health Department on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:35 IST
Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.73 per cent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate has increased and stood at 1.73 per cent, informed the Uttarakhand Health Department on Wednesday. According to the data from the State Health Department, from April 1 to May 17, 3,317 patients died due to COVID in 13 districts, while 1,717 patients died from March 15, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Accordingly, two-thirds of the deaths occurred in April-May this year.

It further said that so far most corona infected patients in the state have died in the Dehradun district. So far, a total of 5,034 infected patients have died in the state, out of which 2,571 have died in Dehradun, 748 in Nainital, 532 in Haridwar and 494 in Udham Singh Nagar district, while out of the nine hilly districts, 228 alone died in Pauri Garhwal.

"There are currently about 80,000 active cases in the entire state at present of which about 16,000 active COVID-19 patients are in the rural areas of Uttarakhand, out of which 14,851 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation," the Health Department said. According to the state's Panchayati Raj Department, which is regularly monitoring the cases of COVID-19 at the gram panchayat level, there were 15,981 active patients in rural areas of the state on Tuesday, out of which 14,851 are in home isolation, and the rest are undergoing treatment at quarantine centers.

According to the Health Department, 8558 people have been infected in Chamoli district so far, about 5,000 people are from rural areas while the number of corona infected people in urban areas is more than 3,350. Earlier on May 11, the state health department said that with 33 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 4,785 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus tally to 2,95,790. The state also reported 79 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL against Covaxin trial on 2-18 age group: HC seeks Centre's stand

A PIL to set aside the permission granted by the Drugs Controller General of India to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase IIIII clinical trial of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine on the 2-18 age group was heard on Wednesday by the Delhi Hig...

IOC reassures anxious Japan Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-...

Why PM not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? NCP

The NCP on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by cyclonic storm Tauktae, even as he was conducting an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected parts of neighbouring Gujarat and Di...

Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021