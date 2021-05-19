Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.73 per cent

The Uttarakhand COVID-19 fatality rate has increased and stood at 1.73 per cent, informed the Uttarakhand Health Department on Wednesday. According to the data from the State Health Department, from April 1 to May 17, 3,317 patients died due to COVID in 13 districts, while 1,717 patients died from March 15, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Accordingly, two-thirds of the deaths occurred in April-May this year.

It further said that so far most corona infected patients in the state have died in the Dehradun district. So far, a total of 5,034 infected patients have died in the state, out of which 2,571 have died in Dehradun, 748 in Nainital, 532 in Haridwar and 494 in Udham Singh Nagar district, while out of the nine hilly districts, 228 alone died in Pauri Garhwal.

"There are currently about 80,000 active cases in the entire state at present of which about 16,000 active COVID-19 patients are in the rural areas of Uttarakhand, out of which 14,851 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation," the Health Department said. According to the state's Panchayati Raj Department, which is regularly monitoring the cases of COVID-19 at the gram panchayat level, there were 15,981 active patients in rural areas of the state on Tuesday, out of which 14,851 are in home isolation, and the rest are undergoing treatment at quarantine centers.

According to the Health Department, 8558 people have been infected in Chamoli district so far, about 5,000 people are from rural areas while the number of corona infected people in urban areas is more than 3,350. Earlier on May 11, the state health department said that with 33 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 4,785 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus tally to 2,95,790. The state also reported 79 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

