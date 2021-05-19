Left Menu

Delhi: COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 6.89 pc; health minister says situation better now

COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 6.89 per cent, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that the pandemic situation is better now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:31 IST
Delhi: COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 6.89 pc; health minister says situation better now
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 6.89 per cent, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that the pandemic situation is better now. Addressing a press conference, he said that the positivity rate declined due to lockdown.

However, he declined to comment about when the lockdown will be lifted and said that the citizens can't be at ease time until the positivity rate reaches 5 percent. "We have a positivity rate at 6.89 per cent. Delhi was reporting around 28,000 new COVID-19 cases before lockdown, now around 4,000 cases are being reported. The situation is better now," he said.

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Health Minister also informed that the stock of Covaxin is over in Delhi for the 18-44 age group and Covishield vaccines for the age group are left for another two days.

Aske on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comment that a strain has arrived from Singapore Jain said, "Rather than discussing where the strain came from it is more important to know that India now has many numbers of strains." He further said that out of the total 27,000 hospital beds in Delhi 13,000 beds lie vacant. Out of 4500 ICU beds, 1,200 beds remain to be used, he said.

The Health Minister said that the government has demanded one lakh doses of medicines for black fungus infection treatment from the Centre. "South West Delhi has the most number of cases, so we are doing the majority of our COVID-19 tests there, but for the last four days the cases are decreasing there," he added.

Delhi continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases with the city seeing 4,482 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government's health bulletin informed on Tuesday. The recovery rate has improved to 94.79 per cent, which is the highest since April 8. The fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black fungus: MP govt to conduct nasal endoscopy of COVID-19 patients

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch the nasal endoscopy campaign in view of the rise in the cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in COVID-19 patients, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Wednesda...

Maligning image of Kumbh, Hinduism with toolkit's help a 'political conspiracy, says Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Wednesday alleged that there is an attempt to maligning the Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit and termed it as a political conspiracy. This comes a day after BJP accused Congress of designing a toolkit to mal...

Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by end-September

Ireland hopes to have the vast majority of its adult population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.The governments current target is to administer one dose ...

BRIEF-Santander's Botin says offer to Orcel was not a contract

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court LETTER OFFER TO ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL WAS NOT A CONTRACT TOTAL COMPENSATION PACKAGE WAS NEVER AGREED, A MAXIMUM WAS HOWEVER SET TO LET BOARD PROCEED WITH ORCEL APPOINTMENT ANA BOTIN SAYS SANT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021