PM Modi reaches Gujarat to review damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday where he will review the situation and damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. He was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport, who informed that the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of districts hit by the cyclone.

"He will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae," Rupani tweeted. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit Diu today to review damage caused by the cyclone.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat CMO informed that after the aerial survey the PM will hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad. "PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Wednesday to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The PM will also hold a review meeting with CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the State later in Ahmedabad", Gujarat CMO as well in a tweet.

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed today. (ANI)

