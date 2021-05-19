Nord Stream 2 sanctions waivers could help normalise Russia-U.S. ties, Moscow says

Nord Stream 2 sanctions waivers could help normalise Russia-U.S. ties, Moscow saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:41 IST
Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that if the United States waived sanctions on the company in charge of construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, that would help normalise ties between Moscow and Washington, the Interfax news agency reported.
The comments by Sergei Ryabkov come after U.S. news website Axios reported that Washington was set to wave sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline. It also said sanctions would be waived on Matthias Warnig, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and the company's CEO.
Gazprom, the Russian state energy company financing the project, and its Western partners are racing to complete the project, now about 95% complete.
