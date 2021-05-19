Left Menu

K'taka govt announces Rs 1,250 cr COVID relief package for those hit by lockdown

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:54 IST
K'taka govt announces Rs 1,250 cr COVID relief package for those hit by lockdown
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

As Karnataka is battling the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced over Rs 1,250 crore relief package for those whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Chief Minister also said a decision will be taken on extending the current lockdown, a couple of days ahead of it coming to a close on May 24.

''Our government had given financial packages to various sectors during the COVID first wave.

Despite that, as the current restrictions have affected the livelihood of those with unorganised sector and farmers, to mitigate its impact we are announcing a relief programme of more than Rs 1,250 crore,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said his government was announcing the package despite the state facing financial constraints and is standing by the people during this difficult time.

''We have done the best we can within the current financial limitations, and will consider if any further needs to be done in the future,'' he said in response to a question.

The state government had initially announced 14 days ''close down'' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

With the current lockdown ending early next week, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves in favour of extending it, to control the spread of COVID.

Listing out details of the relief package, the CM said Rs 10,000 relief will be given to flower growers for per hectare loss. It will benefit about 20,000 farmers and may cost Rs 12.73 crore.

For the losses suffered by fruit and vegetable growers, Rs 10,000 per ha financial relief will be given to growers, limiting it to one hectare. He said this will benefit about 69,000 farmers and may cost Rs 69 crore.

Besides, Rs 3,000 each relief will be given to auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers who have a licence and have registered, benefiting about 2.10 lakh beneficiaries and it may cost Rs 63 crore.

Yediyurappa further said Rs 3,000 each will be given to labourers who have registered with Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, costing Rs 494 crore.

He said Rs 2,000 each will be given to those under unorganised sector like barbers, washermen, tailor, porters, ragpickers, potters, goldsmiths, mechanics, blacksmith, household workers, cobblers, among others, benefiting 3.04 lakh people, and will cost about Rs 60.89 crore.

Roadside vendors, those registered under the Aatma Nirbhar package will be given Rs 2,000 each, he said, adding that it will benefit about 2.20 lakh people and cost Rs 44 crore.

Also, artists and art teams will be given Rs 3,000 each, benefiting 16,095 beneficiaries and will cost Rs 4.82 crore, he further added, while listing out several other announcements.

Opposition parties including Congress have been urging the state government to provide relief to those whose livelihood has been affected by the COVID-19 induced shutdown.

The Yediyurappa government in Karnataka was one of the first state governments to announce an economic relief package during the first wave last year, even ahead of the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black fungus: MP govt to conduct nasal endoscopy of COVID-19 patients

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch the nasal endoscopy campaign in view of the rise in the cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in COVID-19 patients, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said on Wednesda...

Maligning image of Kumbh, Hinduism with toolkit's help a 'political conspiracy, says Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Wednesday alleged that there is an attempt to maligning the Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit and termed it as a political conspiracy. This comes a day after BJP accused Congress of designing a toolkit to mal...

Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by end-September

Ireland hopes to have the vast majority of its adult population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.The governments current target is to administer one dose ...

BRIEF-Santander's Botin says offer to Orcel was not a contract

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court LETTER OFFER TO ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL WAS NOT A CONTRACT TOTAL COMPENSATION PACKAGE WAS NEVER AGREED, A MAXIMUM WAS HOWEVER SET TO LET BOARD PROCEED WITH ORCEL APPOINTMENT ANA BOTIN SAYS SANT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021