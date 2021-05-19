Ireland opposes much of EU corporate tax plan - minister

Ireland will oppose much of the European Commission's plan for a more unified corporate tax regime across the bloc and believes it will be joined by many other skeptical member states, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday.

The European Union's executive adopted the proposals on Tuesday. Its plans for EU corporate taxation rules have failed before, as setting tax rates is a jealously guarded prerogative of national parliaments, not least in low-tax Ireland.

"Given my understanding of much of what has been proposed by the Commission, there is much in it that I would oppose and would have significant concerns about. There are many countries within the European Union that will have similar concerns to Ireland in relation to this," Donohoe told Newstalk radio.

