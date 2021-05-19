Left Menu

No gap between demand, supply of Remdesivir in India, says Mansukh Mandaviya

There is no gap between demand and supply of Remdesivir, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:45 IST
No gap between demand, supply of Remdesivir in India, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar There is no gap between demand and supply of Remdesivir, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily.

"There is currently no gap between demand and supply of Remdesivir injection. The country is producing 3.25 lakh of vials daily to meet the requirements," Mandaviya said. As the nation battles the second wave of the pandemic, the demand for Remdesivir surged resulting in a shortage of the drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The minister also said Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments' demand for 20,000 and 10,000 Remdesivir vials daily are being fulfilled. Replying to an ANI's question on the production of Amphotericin B injection and import of drugs which cures black fungus, Mandaviya said that "Monthly production of Amphotericin B has been ramped up in the country to 3.80 Lakh per month and the government is importing 3 Lakh vials till the end of this month."

The minister further said that the government is exploring all possibilities to get more Amphotericin B from all over the world. On Tuesday, he had reviewed the requirement and supply position of Amphotericin-B which cures Mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma. Cases of black fungus have been reported from several states across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aknamed acquires Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 mn

Hospital-focused supply chain platform Aknamed on Wednesday said it has acquired Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 million over Rs 250 crore.The transaction enables Aknamed to further promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare es...

Plea seeking PM Cares Fund details, links with GoI filed in SC

Saket Gokhale, the former journalist who now works as a social activist, filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court in connection with the suo motu cognisance case on COVID-19 and pleaded the apex court that PM Cares Fund be...

Family angry at UK govt review of report on unsolved slaying

The family of a private investigator murdered in London more than 30 years ago an unsolved crime blighted by police corruption has accused the British government of interfering with publication of a report into the killing.Daniel Morgan w...

Australia exhumes body of 'Somerton Man' to solve 70-year-old mystery

Police in the southern Australian city of Adelaide exhumed the corpse of a man who has been dead for more than 70 years in an attempt to identify him and solve a mystery that has captured the popular imagination, authorities said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021