Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of affected areas of Gujarat, Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu.

ANI | Bhavnagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:56 IST
PM Modi conducting aerial survey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. He conducted an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva today. He will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later.

The Prime Minister was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport. PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae, Rupani had informed.

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed today. (ANI)

