Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey has banned the importation of ethylene polymer plastic waste as environmental groups sound the alarm on the world's plastic consumption and lack of effective recycling.

In an amendment published in Turkey's Official Gazette on Tuesday, the Trade Ministry added ethylene polymer plastics to its list of waste materials that are illegal to import. The ban will take effect in 45 days.

The environmental group Greenpeace Mediterranean welcomed the news, calling it a "very important step towards the goal of zero waste importation" as set out by Turkey's Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. The group said 74% of the plastic waste imported by Turkey last year will now be on the banned list.

In an investigation published this week, Greenpeace said plastic waste like shopping bags and packaging from the UK and Germany were being dumped and burned in southern Turkey.

"Around 241 truckloads of plastic waste come to Turkey every day from across Europe and it overwhelms us. As far as we can see from the data and the field, we continue to be Europe's largest plastic waste dump," said Nihan Temiz Atas, the biodiversity projects head of Greenpeace Mediterranean.

The Turkish Plastics Industrialists' Association criticized the ban, saying the ministry had not consulted with industry representatives.

"The ban puts our country's plastics sector into a deadlock," the group's President Selcuk Gulsun said, calling for the measure to be withdrawn.

Polyethylene plastics are one of the most widely produced plastics in the world.

