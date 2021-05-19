Left Menu

India's oilmeal exports jump 51 pc in FY21

The countrys oilmeal exports rose 51.44 per cent to 36.8 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 24.3 lakh tonne in the previous year, on sharp rise in soybean meal shipments, according to industry body SEA. According to the latest data released by the Solvent Extractors Association SEA, soybean meal export rose to 15.64 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 6.92 lakh tonne in the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:18 IST
India's oilmeal exports jump 51 pc in FY21
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The country's oilmeal exports rose 51.44 per cent to 36.8 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 24.3 lakh tonne in the previous year, on sharp rise in soybean meal shipments, according to industry body SEA. In terms of value, export of oilmeals nearly doubled to Rs 8,850 crore from Rs 4,450 crore in the said period.

Oilmeals are used as animal feed in poultry and other sectors. According to the latest data released by the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), soybean meal export rose to 15.64 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 6.92 lakh tonne in the previous year. Similarly, rapeseed meal exports rose to 11.13 lakh tonne from 9.61 lakh tonne, while the shipment of rice bran extension rose to 5.76 lakh tonne from 2.36 lakh tonne in the said period. ''India exported a record quantity of 5.76 lakh tonne of rice bran extraction during 2020-21, thanks to new demand from Bangladesh due to failure of their rice crop,'' SEA said. However, export of castor seed meal declined to 4.19 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 5.38 lakh tonne in the previous year, the SEA data showed. According to SEA, the export performance during the first half of the current 2021-22 fiscal year is likely to be lower in the case of soybean meal because India is totally outpriced in the international market due to high domestic prices of soybean. ''It looks, in view of the lesser export of soybean meal, local availability will be higher for the domestic feed industry,'' it said. Export of rapeseed meal is likely to be at the same level of last year as India is a competitive supplier to South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and other Far East Countries. Castor seed meal export too is expected at the last year's level, it added. Southeast Asian nations, the Middle East as well as European countries like Germany besides the US are the main export market for Indian oilmeals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

648 calls of help received by NCW for pregnant women in last 20 days

From urgent requirement for a ventilator bed to need for plasma, about 648 calls of help were received by the NCW for pregnant women in the last 20 days.On April 29, the National Commission for Women NCW started a helpline for exclusively a...

COLUMN-Gaza conflict points to new era of 'forever wars': Peter Apps

Last weekend, Israel massed troops and tanks on its border with Gaza. As the noise of their engines echoed across the strip, an Israeli military spokesman appeared to confirm to international media that a ground operation was underway. But ...

Rajasthan govt declares 'Black Fungus' an epidemic

As Rajasthan is seeing a surge in the number of cases Black Fungus Mucormycosis, the state government on Wednesday declared the disease to be considered as an epidemic in the state. The state government declared this under The Rajasthan Epi...

Singapore asks US embassy 'not to interfere' in domestic matters after webinar with LGBT group

Singapore on Wednesday asked the US embassy here not to interfere in its domestic, social and political matters after it co-hosted a webinar with a local LGBT support group earlier this week, according to a media report.Socially conservativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021