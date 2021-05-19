Maha Cong chief warns of agitation over fertiliser price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday warned of an agitation if the Union government did not withdraw the hike in fertilizer prices.

''Anti-farmer policies'' of the Centre will make it difficult to do farming in future, Patole said at a press conference.

With the passage of new agriculture laws and increase in fertilizer prices, the Centre was leaving farmers no option other than ''contract farming with industrialists'', he alleged.

''If the price hike is not withdrawn in two days, the state Congress will launch a `ghanta naad' (ringing of bells) agitation,'' Patole said.

He also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he conducted aerial survey of only Gujarat when Maharashtra and other states too bore the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae.

''Is Modi prime minister of Gujarat?'' he asked.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was reviewing the damage caused by the cyclone in coastal areas, `panchanamas' (spot inspection reports) are being prepared and those affected would soon be provided relief, he said.

