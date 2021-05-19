Left Menu

Singapore warns U.S. embassy over webinar with LGBT group

Oogachaga's Executive Director Leow Yangfa said the organisation "notes with surprise" the Singapore government's statement. Leow said none of the speakers in the invitation-only webinar discussed how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:44 IST
Singapore warns U.S. embassy over webinar with LGBT group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Socially-conservative Singapore on Wednesday said it "noted with regret" that the U.S. embassy in the city-state had co-hosted a webinar with a local LGBT support group earlier this week. Multi-ethnic Singapore has strict laws regulating public assembly. Foreigners are prohibited from participating in events dealing with a political cause.

"Ministry of foreign affairs has reminded the U.S. Embassy that foreign missions here are not to interfere in our domestic social and political matters, including issues such as how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy," it said in a statement. "These are choices for only Singaporeans to debate and decide." The May 17 webinar marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia and focused on the economic advantages of LGBTQI+ equality and inclusion around the world, the U.S. embassy in Singapore said.

LGBTQI refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and/or queer and intersex. "The U.S. Embassy regularly works with civil society partners on a wide range of issues to build awareness and advance the human rights of all persons," it added. The event was co-hosted with support group Oogachaga.

Under Singapore law, sex between men is punishable by up to two years in jail, though prosecutions are rare. Previous attempts to overturn the colonial-era law have failed. Oogachaga's Executive Director Leow Yangfa said the organisation "notes with surprise" the Singapore government's statement.

Leow said none of the speakers in the invitation-only webinar discussed how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Johnson vows support for UK Jewish community after rise in anti-Semitic incidents

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would support Britains Jewish community in any way it could after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents, including an attack on a rabbi, following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza...

REPEAT-Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

Oaktree Capital Group is set to buy Lionrocks minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro 336 million financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A clubs finances, two sources close to the matter said.Chinese retail giant Su...

Mobile phones of arrested restaurateur Navneet Kalra seized, sent for forensic exam

The Delhi Polices crime branch has seized two mobile phones from businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested for alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators, sources said on Wednesday.Kalra was nabbed from Gurgaon on Sunday...

Elected Representatives must augment vaccination drive in J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said Elected Representatives should augment the Vaccination Drive in a people-friendly manner in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. In a detailed interaction with Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Chairpersons of Sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021