U.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline -source

U.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:52 IST
The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, with the U.S. State Department set to deliver its report as early as Wednesday, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The department's review, required by Congress, concludes that Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity but that it was in the U.S. national interests to waive the sanctions, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Congress
- U.S.
- U.S. State Department
- Vladimir Putin
- Biden
- Nord Stream 2
- Europe
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden aims for 70% of U.S. adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4
U.N. welcomes Biden decision to admit more refugees
Biden to outline plans to make vaccine doses more accessible
U.S. senators press Biden administration for new Yemen donor conference
Biden says hopes to meet Putin during June trip to Europe