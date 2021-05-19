PM Modi visits Gujarat to review situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today visited Gujarat to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae. The Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Una (Gir - Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat & Diu.

Thereafter, he chaired a meeting at Ahmedabad to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in Gujarat & Diu.

He announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities, to the State of Gujarat. Subsequently, Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the state to assess the extent of damage in the State, based on which further assistance will be given.

Prime Minister assured the people of the State that the Union Government would closely work with the State Government at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

During his visit, he also took stock of the situation relating to the Covid pandemic. The state administration apprised the PM of the response measures being taken and the PM stressed the need to ensure that preventive measures should also be taken.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani and other officials during this visit to Gujarat.

Prime Minister expressed his complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone in different parts of India and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the States of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre is working closely with the affected state governments in the wake of the situation post the cyclone. Immediate financial assistance for these states would also be given after the respective state governments would share their assessments with the Centre.

PM Modi said that we have to continue the focus towards more scientific studies relating to disaster management. He called for devoting more focus to enhancing intra-state coordination as well as using modern communication techniques to ensure quicker evacuation from the affected areas. He also called for immediate attention to be devoted to repairing the damaged houses and properties across affected areas.

