Left Menu

PM Modi visits Gujarat to review situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister expressed his complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone in different parts of India and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:53 IST
PM Modi visits Gujarat to review situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae
The Prime Minister said that the Centre is working closely with the affected state governments in the wake of the situation post the cyclone. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today visited Gujarat to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae. The Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Una (Gir - Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat & Diu.

Thereafter, he chaired a meeting at Ahmedabad to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in Gujarat & Diu.

He announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities, to the State of Gujarat. Subsequently, Union Government will deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the state to assess the extent of damage in the State, based on which further assistance will be given.

Prime Minister assured the people of the State that the Union Government would closely work with the State Government at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

During his visit, he also took stock of the situation relating to the Covid pandemic. The state administration apprised the PM of the response measures being taken and the PM stressed the need to ensure that preventive measures should also be taken.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani and other officials during this visit to Gujarat.

Prime Minister expressed his complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone in different parts of India and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the States of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre is working closely with the affected state governments in the wake of the situation post the cyclone. Immediate financial assistance for these states would also be given after the respective state governments would share their assessments with the Centre.

PM Modi said that we have to continue the focus towards more scientific studies relating to disaster management. He called for devoting more focus to enhancing intra-state coordination as well as using modern communication techniques to ensure quicker evacuation from the affected areas. He also called for immediate attention to be devoted to repairing the damaged houses and properties across affected areas.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Johnson vows support for UK Jewish community after rise in anti-Semitic incidents

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would support Britains Jewish community in any way it could after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents, including an attack on a rabbi, following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza...

REPEAT-Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

Oaktree Capital Group is set to buy Lionrocks minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro 336 million financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A clubs finances, two sources close to the matter said.Chinese retail giant Su...

Mobile phones of arrested restaurateur Navneet Kalra seized, sent for forensic exam

The Delhi Polices crime branch has seized two mobile phones from businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested for alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators, sources said on Wednesday.Kalra was nabbed from Gurgaon on Sunday...

Elected Representatives must augment vaccination drive in J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said Elected Representatives should augment the Vaccination Drive in a people-friendly manner in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. In a detailed interaction with Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Chairpersons of Sw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021