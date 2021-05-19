PM announces Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone- hit Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief measures in the areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, an official release said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in cyclone-related incidents in all states affected by Tauktae.

The prime minister approved the help package after holding a review meeting here with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.