Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Oaktree to buy stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing 275 million euros ($336 million) in financing under a deal that will hand a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. Chinese-owned Inter, this month crowned Serie A champions for the first time in 11 years, are suffering like rivals due to the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and had been discussing an agreement to shore up the club's finances.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Oaktree to buy stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter (@Oaktree)

Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing 275 million euros ($336 million) in financing under a deal that will hand a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Chinese-owned Inter, this month crowned Serie A champions for the first time in 11 years, are suffering like rivals due to the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and had been discussing an agreement to shore up the club's finances. The two sources said Oaktree was set to buy a 31.5% stake currently held by LionRock Capital, a Hong Kong-based investment firm. Chinese retail giant Suning would retain control with its 68.5% holding.

A third source said Tom Pitts, LionRock's head of Europe, would step down from Inter Milan's board of directors. Oaktree, Lionrock, and Suning all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8194 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, against the ac...

COVID: Army finds solution for conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas

The Indian Army said on Wednesday it has found a solution for efficient conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas that can be given to COVID-19 patients at their hospital beds.Over seven days, the team of Army engineers in-dire...

Soccer-Police investigate fire at Celtic CEO's house

Scottish police said on Wednesday they were investigating an explosion and a fire that caused serious damage to the house and vehicles belonging to Celtics Chief Executive Peter Lawwell. Police said they were called to an incident at about ...

Sonam Kapoor celebrates parents' wedding anniversary, shares rare throwback pictures of them

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, on Wednesday, celebrated her parents- veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoors 37th wedding anniversary by sharing rare throwback pictures of the couple with a heartfelt note explaining how they still teach ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021