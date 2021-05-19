Left Menu

Govt needs to revisit import duty on chickpeas, lentils: IPGA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:18 IST
Govt needs to revisit import duty on chickpeas, lentils: IPGA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India faces a tight supply-demand situation with respect to chickpeas (chana) and lentils (masoor dal), and the government needs to revisit import duties on these two pulses to encourage overseas purchases in the coming months, Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) said on Wednesday.

Currently, the world's largest consumer of chickpeas and lentils levies a 50 percent tariff on imported lentils and 66 percent on imported chickpeas. The tariffs have been kept higher to protect the interest of domestic farmers.

India imports lentils and chickpeas from Australia and several other countries. ''In 2021, all pulses in India are trading above Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government stocks have hit a low. Both shows definitely have issues in our production of pulses in the last Kharif and Rabi seasons,'' Saurabh Bhartia, IPGA Executive Committee Member, said during a webinar.

He also said the share of Australian lentils in India's import has been 10-15 percent over the last seven-eight years and almost 80-90 percent of the country's chickpeas' requirements came from Australia till December 2017, according to a statement issued by IPGA.

''However, the 66 percent import duty imposed by Government of India (GoI) has made it difficult to import (chickpeas) from Australia, resulting in these imports dropping to almost zero,'' Bhartia was quoted as saying in the statement.

On the lentil situation in India, IPGA's East Zone Convenor Anurag Tulshan said the current supply and demand situation is tight. ''The government needs to come forward and make some changes with regard to the duty structure, so as to get in more cargo because going forward.'' He said India needs to import at least 5 lakh tonnes of lentils between July and December this year.

Currently, India has an inventory of about 3,50,000 - 4,00,000 tonnes of red lentils, which includes around 2,00,000 tonnes of imported red lentils and 1,50,000-2,00,000 tonnes of Indian desired lentils, he said, adding that this should last for two-and-a-half months after which the country needs to import more.

Gulshan said while the Indian government estimates lentils production to be 1.35 million tonnes in 2020-21 crop year (July-June), trade estimates are not more than 9,00,000 tonnes. ''The crop size has been lower and current prices are witness to it.'' India's total consumption of lentils is approximately 1.80 to 2 million tonnes a year, which translates to roughly 1,50,000-1,70,000 tonnes every month. ''So, we are definitely dependent on imports of lentils,'' he added.

The webinar was organized as part of the Australian government's Australia India Business Exchange (AIBX) program and IPGA was co-host. The panelists were domain experts from India and Australia.

Sharing Australia's perspective on lentils, Pulse Australia Director Nick Poutney said that while the Indian government may be over-estimating their lentils production, the Australian government may be underestimating the Australian lentils production.

If Australia produces 5,00,000 tonnes of lentil crop in 2021-22, then it will be relatively easy to export with limited demand from India, he said.

''If India decides to reduce import duties on lentils to allow imports, this will place pressure on relatively tighter Australian supplies,'' he noted.

On chickpeas situation in India, GGN Research Managing Partner Nirav Desai said, ''we are going to be broadly dependent on the market supplies, which are expected to be lower by 12-15 percent over last year''.

NAFED had procured about 2,48,000 tonnes of chickpeas till April 14 of this year, much below the target of 2.7 million tonnes. ''This year, NAFED does not have a lot of stock, hence, we do not see NAFED intervening in the market repeatedly,'' he said. Also, chana prices this year are likely to remain firm on tight supplies. However, the only major setback can come from the government if it makes changes in the import duty, he added.

Wilson International Trading Managing Director Peter Wilson said chickpeas crop prospects are good in Australia this year.

''If Indian policymakers do change their policies, Australia will be ready with a reasonable crop time to meet India's import demands,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. bars entry to former Albanian president Berisha due to corruption

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday barred former Albanian president and prime minister Sali Berisha and his family from entering the United States due to corrupt acts and abuse of power. Blinken said in a statement that Ber...

Pak foreign funding case: More undeclared accounts of Imran Khan's PTI surface

More undeclared bank accounts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI have surfaced as the perusal of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led partys financial documents continued for the second day on Tuesday. Sources informed Dawn that as mo...

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, against the ac...

COVID: Army finds solution for conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas

The Indian Army said on Wednesday it has found a solution for efficient conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas that can be given to COVID-19 patients at their hospital beds.Over seven days, the team of Army engineers in-dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021