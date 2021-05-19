Left Menu

MHA extends registration validity under FCRA till September 30

With the country witnessing the second wave of COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the validity of registration certificates issued under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 that have expired or will expire between September 29, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the country witnessing the second wave of COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the validity of registration certificates issued under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 that have expired or will expire between September 29, 2020 to September 30, 2021. "Keeping in view the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition to the amended FCRA regime, the Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 50 of the FCRA, 2010, has further decided that the registration certificates expiring/expired during the period between September 29, 2020 and up to September 30, 2021 shall remain valid up to September 30, 2021," the MHA said.

The ministry also said that amendments have been made concerning "FCRA account". "The existing FCRA account holders have now to open the 'FCRA Account' in the New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB) of the State Bank of India, 11 Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110001 up to June 30, 2021 or earlier. After that date they shall not be eligible to receive FC in any account other than the "FCRA Account" opened in the NDMB," it said.

"All the persons/NGOs/associations who already have been granted certificate of registration or prior permission by central government may take note that they shall not receive any FC in any account other than the designated "FCRA Account" opened at NDMB of the SBI, 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi - 110 001 from the date of opening of such account or July 1, 2021, whichever is earlier," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

