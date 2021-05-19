Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to lead handover of land and title deeds to farmers

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Presidency said the handover ceremony is the culmination of a land reform process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:32 IST
President Ramaphosa to lead handover of land and title deeds to farmers
“The deeds were registered earlier in 2021 in the names of the farmers who will emerge as beneficiaries at this coming weekend’s ceremony,” the Presidency said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the handover by the government of land and title deeds to farmers in Tafelkop, in the Groblersdal district of Limpopo, this weekend.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Presidency said the handover ceremony is the culmination of a land reform process.

The ceremony, which takes place on Saturday, will see 30 black farmers being presented with title deeds.

"The farmers have been successfully farming various agricultural produce for 25 years on this land, and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has transferred the land on a gratis basis for land redistribution purposes," the Presidency said.

In 2000, the then national Department of Agriculture entered into lease agreements with the Tafelkop Farmers' Association, in terms of the Land Redistribution, through the Agricultural Development (LRAD) programme.

"In 2009, the former Limpopo Department of Agriculture (LDA) recommended to the Department of Public Works (as the custodian of the land) that the land be transferred to the farmers, who had been in occupation since 1996.

"The deeds were registered earlier in 2021 in the names of the farmers who will emerge as beneficiaries at this coming weekend's ceremony," the Presidency said.

These farmers supply local food stores, school feeding schemes, as well the Pretoria and Johannesburg fresh produce markets.

The extent of the land now officially registered in the names of the farmers measures 189 hectares and is valued at more than R25.5 million.

"This award is part of the ongoing work of the Land Reform Inter-Ministerial Committee to accelerate land reform by mobilising State resources to increase the efficiency and sustainability of land redistribution and restitution," the Presidency said.

The President will be supported by Ministers Patricia De Lille of Public Works and Infrastructure:; Thoko Didiza of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ronald Lamola of Justice and Correctional Services, and Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, Acting Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. bars entry to former Albanian president Berisha due to corruption

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday barred former Albanian president and prime minister Sali Berisha and his family from entering the United States due to corrupt acts and abuse of power. Blinken said in a statement that Ber...

Pak foreign funding case: More undeclared accounts of Imran Khan's PTI surface

More undeclared bank accounts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI have surfaced as the perusal of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led partys financial documents continued for the second day on Tuesday. Sources informed Dawn that as mo...

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, against the ac...

COVID: Army finds solution for conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas

The Indian Army said on Wednesday it has found a solution for efficient conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas that can be given to COVID-19 patients at their hospital beds.Over seven days, the team of Army engineers in-dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021