Left Menu

David Mabuza to visit Free State to track progress on service delivery

The Deputy President’s visit will also take stock of improvements registered in the governance of the municipality, to ensure that the municipality is on a sustainable path to efficiently and consistently deliver services to the people of Maluti-a-Phofung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:38 IST
David Mabuza to visit Free State to track progress on service delivery
The Deputy President’s visit follows a similar oversight visit to the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in Phuthaditjhaba on 30 March 2021, where he promised to come back within a reasonable time period to track progress on the interventions instituted. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday undertake a follow-up oversight visit in the Free State to track progress on interventions instituted to address service delivery, particularly the reliable provision of water and electricity.

The Deputy President's visit follows a similar oversight visit to the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in Phuthaditjhaba on 30 March 2021, where he promised to come back within a reasonable time period to track progress on the interventions instituted.

"These successive oversight visits by the Deputy President to Maluti-a-Phofung are in keeping with the commitment he made in the National Council of Provinces and National Assembly respectively, to ensure that challenges experienced by the community of Maluti-a-Phofung with regards to the provision of basic services are addressed," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Deputy President's visit will also take stock of improvements registered in the governance of the municipality, to ensure that the municipality is on a sustainable path to efficiently and consistently deliver services to the people of Maluti-a-Phofung.

"The municipality is currently on the top 20 list of municipalities defaulting on the payment of the Eskom debt."

The Deputy President will be accompanied by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, as well as Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Fikile Majola.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. bars entry to former Albanian president Berisha due to corruption

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday barred former Albanian president and prime minister Sali Berisha and his family from entering the United States due to corrupt acts and abuse of power. Blinken said in a statement that Ber...

Pak foreign funding case: More undeclared accounts of Imran Khan's PTI surface

More undeclared bank accounts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI have surfaced as the perusal of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led partys financial documents continued for the second day on Tuesday. Sources informed Dawn that as mo...

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, against the ac...

COVID: Army finds solution for conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas

The Indian Army said on Wednesday it has found a solution for efficient conversion of liquid oxygen to low pressure oxygen gas that can be given to COVID-19 patients at their hospital beds.Over seven days, the team of Army engineers in-dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021