David Mabuza to visit Free State to track progress on service delivery

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday undertake a follow-up oversight visit in the Free State to track progress on interventions instituted to address service delivery, particularly the reliable provision of water and electricity.

The Deputy President's visit follows a similar oversight visit to the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in Phuthaditjhaba on 30 March 2021, where he promised to come back within a reasonable time period to track progress on the interventions instituted.

"These successive oversight visits by the Deputy President to Maluti-a-Phofung are in keeping with the commitment he made in the National Council of Provinces and National Assembly respectively, to ensure that challenges experienced by the community of Maluti-a-Phofung with regards to the provision of basic services are addressed," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Deputy President's visit will also take stock of improvements registered in the governance of the municipality, to ensure that the municipality is on a sustainable path to efficiently and consistently deliver services to the people of Maluti-a-Phofung.

"The municipality is currently on the top 20 list of municipalities defaulting on the payment of the Eskom debt."

The Deputy President will be accompanied by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, as well as Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Fikile Majola.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)