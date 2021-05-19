Left Menu

Okaya commissions 100 KWp hybrid solar plant in Himachal

Okaya Power has commissioned 100 KWp hybrid solar plant at its manufacturing unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The plant will generate more than 144 Mwh energy annually reducing its power consumption from the grid to 40 per cent, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:52 IST
The plant will generate more than 144 Mwh energy annually reducing its power consumption from the grid to 40 per cent, a statement said. According to statement, the commissioned hybrid solar plant makes the unit self-sufficient for its daily energy requirement and also supports the uninterrupted production process with continuous power supply even in the scenario of unanticipated power cuts happening due to grid failure.

Hybrid solar systems generate power in the same way as a common grid-tie solar system but use special hybrid inverters and batteries to store energy and operate as a backup power supply. This is a great solution for conserving energy sources by reducing wastage.

