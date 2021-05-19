Left Menu

AIMIM MP seeks slash in fertiliser prices; writes to Tomar

Lok Sabha member and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, demanding that the prices of fertilisers be slashed.On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also written a letter to the Centre, requesting it to reconsider the price hike of fertilisers.In his letter, Jaleel, who represents Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that farmers in Aurangabad district have to deal with the vagaries of nature, like drought, excess rains or unseasonal showers.

On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also written a letter to the Centre, requesting it to reconsider the price hike of fertilisers.

In his letter, Jaleel, who represents Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that farmers in Aurangabad district have to deal with the vagaries of nature, like drought, excess rains or unseasonal showers. In addition to that that, the district has been facing a serious pandemic situation.

The farmers also have to face a rise in fertilizer prices. This hike has come at a time when the agriculture yield has come down, he said.

Therefore, the government should curtail the prices of fertilizers and make the supply smooth by making it available in large quantities, the parliamentarian said in the letter.

